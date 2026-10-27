In France, teachers said that the education measures announced by the government to end weeks of protests are insufficient to reduce student discontent. TimesLIVE reports.

Government proposals

On Monday, the French government presented a package of proposals. It includes limiting class sizes in some classes to 28 students, multibillion-euro loans for building renovations, and an overhaul of university admissions systems.

Sophie Vénétitay, secretary-general of the SNES-FSU teachers' union, said these steps are not enough. According to her, class-size limits should apply to more classes, and more staff need to be hired to improve learning conditions. She stressed that the ministry's announcement is only the beginning of a response and will not be able to quell the anger.

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Further demonstrations

Initially, high school students blocked their schools, protesting against staff and resource shortages. The movement later expanded, with other unions and participants in the “yellow vests” movement joining in, also expressing dissatisfaction with the weakening of public services and the rising cost of living.

Budget Minister David Amiel said the announced measures would cost around €5 billion, with the expenditure offset by cuts in other areas. The government is also under pressure from bond markets, which demand a reduction in the level of public debt.

Leaders of the student movement called the government's concessions a first positive step but said they intended to continue demonstrations on Saturday and on November 5. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported a significant security presence during Saturday's action. This will take place two weeks after large nationwide protests accompanied by violence and looting, which led to the introduction of curfews and bans on large gatherings.

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