Three Alexander brothers sentenced to 30 years in New York — BBC News

A court in New York, United States, sentenced brothers Tal Alexander, Oren Alexander and Alon Alexander to 30 years in prison each. In March, they were found guilty of using their wealth and social status to lure women to parties and luxury homes, where they committed sexual violence.

As BBC News reports, on Tuesday the court heard from 12 victims, including a woman who did not testify during the trial. Many of them asked for the brothers to receive the maximum sentence — life imprisonment.

Victims’ testimonies

During the five-week trial, 11 women, including those who were minors at the time of the assaults, testified about the brothers’ actions. According to their testimony, the brothers gave them gifts and flew them to Aspen and the Bahamas, where they gave them drugs and then raped them.

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Prosecutors said this pattern of the brothers’ behavior began as early as high school, although the court considered crimes committed since 2008. According to the prosecution, women were drugged through their drinks, physically restrained during the assaults, and their screams and direct pleas to stop were ignored.

Positions of the parties

Prosecutor Elizabeth Espinosa insisted on the maximum sentence, saying the brothers had spent years refining methods of luring women with promises of luxury. The defense argued that the sexual encounters were consensual and asked for each defendant to receive the minimum possible sentence of 15 years.

Tal Alexander is 40, while twins Oren and Alon are 39 each. Tal and Oren sold luxury real estate in New York and Miami, while Alon worked at the family security company Kent Security. The brothers showed no emotion as the sentence was announced.

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