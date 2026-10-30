Mexican citizen missing in Spain train crash — The Rio Times

Following a collision between high-speed trains near the town of Urda in the province of Toledo, Spain, a Mexican citizen from the state of Aguascalientes has gone missing. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on October 30 that the Mexican Embassy in Spain had filed a missing person report.

Eight Mexican citizens were on one of the trains

Eight Mexicans were aboard one of the trains. Seven of them sustained minor injuries, received medical care and have already left the hospital. The fate of the eighth passenger has not yet been established.

As The Rio Times reports, the Mexican Embassy is maintaining contact with the missing person's family, which arrived in Madrid on October 30. Mexico's Foreign Ministry also said it was coordinating with Spanish authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The collision occurred on October 28

The accident occurred on October 28 on the Madrid—Andalusia high-speed line near Urda. According to the information provided, a high-speed train operated by Spain's state carrier Renfe collided with a stationary train of private operator Iryo.

At least 68 people were killed in the disaster, while dozens more were injured. The cause of the accident is being determined; no official investigation findings have been announced so far. The Mexican Embassy published a consular assistance number for the country's citizens in Spain: +34 660 862 625.

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