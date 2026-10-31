The Higher Regional Court in Schleswig, Germany, rejected a police appeal against ending the constant surveillance of Christian B., whom the Braunschweig prosecutor's office considers a murder suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007. The court therefore upheld the decision of the lower court in Kiel, Der Spiegel reports.

Expert assessment

The court referred to a new expert assessment. According to it, Christian B., who has been repeatedly convicted of sexual offences, does not belong to the group at particularly high risk of reoffending. Police surveillance was used as part of danger prevention measures and was repeatedly extended by court decisions. Following the ruling issued on Friday, this measure will end.

Restrictions after release

The Braunschweig prosecutor's office has still not charged Christian B. in the Madeleine McCann case. Until September 2025, he was serving a seven-year prison sentence for rape in Portugal. After his release, he lives in municipal accommodation in Kiel.

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According to the court expert's assessment, there is a significant risk of new offences, but there are currently no legal grounds for measures involving deprivation of liberty. As part of post-release supervision, Christian B. is required, among other things, to wear an electronic ankle monitor continuously to determine his location.

Kiel police said that the relevant authorities would continue to monitor him within the available legal possibilities, using danger prevention tools and interagency cooperation.

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