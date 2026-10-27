U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at an election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on October 27 that Venezuela could become the 51st state of the United States. He also said that in such a case, the country could elect a governor instead of a president.

Trump’s statement

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump said that U.S. relations with Venezuela had become “very good.” He linked the possibility of the country becoming a state to cooperation between the two countries in the oil sector and emphasized Venezuela’s significant oil resources.

The U.S. president said that Venezuela could become a wealthy country and later a “wealthy 51st state.” He then repeated the proposal to hold elections for a governor instead of a president.

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Oil supplies

Trump also announced the arrival of the first 1 million barrels of free Venezuelan oil under an agreement between the countries. According to him, this oil will be refined in Texas, including in Corpus Christi.

In addition, Trump said that investments are creating jobs in Venezuela on a scale that, he claimed, would have been difficult to imagine a year ago.

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