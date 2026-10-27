The US State Department will issue visas to Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and members of his family, allowing them to enter the United States. This was confirmed by a senior State Department official in response to an inquiry from Anadolu Agency.

Reports of a possible departure

The statement came amid reports that Bolsonaro allegedly left Brazil and headed to the United States despite a court-imposed travel ban. Brazilian authorities have not confirmed his departure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

There were also conflicting reports about Bolsonaro's whereabouts and whether he may have attempted to leave through Argentina.

Investigation in Brazil

Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing. He is reportedly under investigation in cases involving possible money laundering, evasion of currency regulations, and financing of a biographical film about his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

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