The international news agency Reuters has corrected a report on the new Serbian government’s plans to export weapons to conflict zones, including Ukraine. The statement that the “Student List” political party advocates halting such exports was removed from the text. The corrected version states that representatives of the political party did not indicate whether the incoming government plans to completely halt arms shipments to these destinations.

The corrected article was published on the Reuters website on October 26. It discusses the challenges that Serbia’s new leadership may face. In the previous version of the article, the agency claimed that “Student List,” which, according to the information cited in the article, won the parliamentary elections, wants to halt the export of Serbian weapons to conflict zones. This also applied to shipments that could ultimately end up in Ukraine.

However, the wording was changed in the corrected text. Reuters now notes that representatives of the “Student List” did not specify whether the future government would halt all arms exports from Serbia to conflict zones. The sale of weapons to Western intermediaries is mentioned separately. Through such channels, weapons could end up in Ukraine, even though the Ukrainian side is not the direct purchaser.

Thus, the correction pertains specifically to what is known about the political party’s position. In the new version, the agency does not claim that the party has already decided on a complete ban on arms exports to combat zones.

What was previously reported about the political party’s stance toward Russia

The previous version of the Reuters article also stated that the “Student List” does not plan to join the European Union’s sanctions against Russia. The text referred to Russia as “a great power and our historically important partner, and in many cases, our protector.” However, the article does not specify who exactly made this statement or whether this assertion remained in the revised version of the article.

Therefore, it is important to distinguish between the original Reuters text and its revised version. The change in wording regarding arms exports does not in itself confirm that Serbia’s future government has made a final decision on this matter.

Vucic Conceded Defeat and Raised the Possibility of Sanctions Against Russia

Amid political changes in Serbia, former President Aleksandar Vučić, after conceding defeat in the election, stated that the new government could impose sanctions against Russia as early as this spring. This statement contrasts with previous reports suggesting that a pro-Moscow policy might be maintained. At the same time, Vučić’s remarks do not mean that sanctions have already been agreed upon or that the future government has made a decision to that effect.

The new Serbian leadership’s position on Russia, EU sanctions, and arms exports will become clearer following official statements and concrete decisions. At this time, the corrected Reuters report provides no basis for claiming that “Students Win” has already announced its intention to completely halt Serbian arms exports to conflict zones. This is stated in the corrected Reuters report.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated the “Students Win” (Student List) on its victory in Serbia’s parliamentary elections and stated that Berlin would actively support the country’s European path.

In Serbia, according to preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections, the opposition “Student List” won 52.54% of the vote. The coalition led by former President Aleksandar Vučić received 39.29%. Vucic acknowledged the victory of the “Students Win” list.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted to the results of the parliamentary elections in Serbia by congratulating the “Student List” on its victory.

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