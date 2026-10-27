Cyberattack affects PM Meloni's email — ANSA English

A cyberattack on the IT systems of Italy's Chamber of Deputies affected the parliamentary email address of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. According to ANSA English, the attack lasted over the past several days and affected the entire IT system of the lower house of parliament.

The situation was kept under control

Agency sources said that technical specialists at the Chamber of Deputies managed to keep the situation under control. Representatives of the lower house said they do not consider the incident an emergency, as attempts at attacks of this type occur every day.

The Chamber of Deputies said it had implemented all protective measures, including in cooperation with Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency. A separate protocol is in place between the chamber and the agency. According to sources, standard measures may have included temporarily disabling certain IT system functions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The address was not intended for government communications

Sources in the prime minister's office stressed that the email address targeted in the attack is not used by Meloni for government communications.

According to sources, attempts at similar cyberattacks and pressure on the IT systems of other Italian, European and international institutions have intensified in recent days.

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