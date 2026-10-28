US President Donald Trump said he would not object to Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro coming to the country after losing the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He told reporters this after returning from campaign rallies in Texas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump's statement on the election

Trump called Brazil's presidential election very strange but noted that he did not support either candidate. According to him, the voting result is acceptable, although he described the electoral process itself as terrible.

Lula da Silva won in Sunday's runoff by more than 4 million votes. Asked about Bolsonaro's whereabouts, the US president said he had heard that he was in Argentina but did not know exactly where he was.

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Reports of the senator's departure

On Tuesday, a senior US State Department official confirmed to Anadolu Agency that Washington would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family members. Brazilian newspaper O Globo, citing family allies, reported that the senator had arrived in Miami, where he was met by his brother Eduardo, who, according to the report, helped coordinate the departure with US authorities.

According to the agency, Bolsonaro allegedly left Brazil despite a travel ban imposed on Monday by a Federal Supreme Court judge. The following day, Brazil's federal police canceled his regular and diplomatic passports after he failed to comply with a requirement to surrender the documents. The restrictions are linked to an investigation into suspicions of money laundering and evasion of currency controls in financial transactions connected to his associate. The senator denies wrongdoing and said on Monday that he had no intention of leaving the country.

Brazilian police said they found no record of Bolsonaro crossing an official immigration checkpoint, while Argentine immigration authorities reported having no data on his entry into the country.

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