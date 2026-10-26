Cyprus plans to house juvenile prisoners in temporary modular facilities next to the central prison rather than at the former migrant detention centre in Menoyia. Justice Minister Costas Fitiris told the parliamentary finance committee that the new temporary facility is expected to be completed by October next year, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Fitiris, 30 minors are currently held in the central prison. The ministry chose modular facilities because of the project's time and cost constraints. They can also be relocated after the construction of a new prison.

Menoyia to be converted for police use

The Menoyia centre, which has 160 cells and was previously used to hold migrants, is instead set to be converted into a police centre for people held in custody before trial. Fitiris said police cell occupancy stands at 180%: a person recently detained in Ayia Napa was taken to Paphos because there were no places available closer by.

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A facility for transporting prisoners to courts is also planned in Menoyia. Renovation work there is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. At the same time, Paphos will retain its own detention centre due to logistical needs and distance.

New prison project

Reports say that more than 200 people are being held in police cells in improper conditions. The ministry also intends to revive a bill that would allow electronic monitoring at home for certain defendants assessed as low risk.

The committee also discussed a plan for a new prison in Ayios Sozomenos for approximately 1,500 people. Its cost is estimated at €300 million, and construction may take five years. The project includes four detention blocks, a medical unit, educational facilities and sports grounds; €1 million has been allocated for it in next year's budget.

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