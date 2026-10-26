Youth demonstrations are scheduled in 23 cities across Germany on October 31. According to The Local Germany, as of the morning of October 26, around 130,000 people had indicated on the organizers’ website that they intended to join the actions.

Actions in 23 cities

The nationwide protests are being organized by the GenZ-regelt youth alliance. The group itself is holding demonstrations in Cologne, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Berlin and Munich. In another 18 cities, related actions are being organized by partner groups.

The largest number of participants among the partner actions is expected in Stuttgart, with more than 11,000 people. Nearly 10,000 people may gather in Erfurt, while around 6,500 are expected in Bonn.

Demands and politicians’ reaction

The organizers said the demonstrations would concern education, healthcare, climate policy and affordable living. The six declared issues also include budget spending cuts, the rising cost of living, the unequal distribution of burdens, military conscription and medical screening for service, surveillance, and climate change.

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In a position paper, the movement describes itself as non-partisan, critical of the political leadership, and seeking unity instead of division and a voice for young people.

The Local Germany, citing Rheinische Post, reports that federal and state security authorities are monitoring the situation and exchanging information. Representatives of the governing parties warned of the risks of possible violence and extremism. Sebastian Fiedler, the Social Democratic Party’s domestic policy expert, said that violent protests have no justification.

His colleague from the Christian Democratic Union, Alexander Throm, suggested that left-wing extremists might try to exploit the actions. At the same time, he noted that calls for violence on social media constitute a minority. Greens parliamentary leader Britta Haßelmann stressed the right of young people to be heard and to protest peacefully for their future. Left Party representative Clara Bünger criticized suspicions directed at the youth movement.

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