In the United States, about 80% of participants in a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research named lowering prices as one of the top priorities for the 120th Congress. About 70% of respondents also believe that lawmakers should focus on ending the conflict with Iran, The Hill reports.

Prices and the conflict with Iran

The survey involved 1,119 people and was conducted from October 8 to 12. The margin of error is 3.9 percentage points.

According to the outlet, the conflict with Iran is approaching the eight-month mark. It has killed 21 US service members, while gasoline prices in the United States have risen above $4 per gallon.

Annual inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose from 2.4% in February to 3.7% last month. Energy prices increased by 20.4% over the year following the biggest monthly jump since March, the first full month of the war.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Party positions ahead of the elections

Democrats are seeking to gain control of Congress for most of the two years remaining in Donald Trump's presidential term. Party representatives are campaigning against Trump's tariffs and demanding an end to the war with Iran.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said during the campaign that Trump and supporters of the MAGA movement had promised to lower the cost of living, but costs have risen, he said. Republicans, in turn, insist that they must remain in power to help Trump implement his agenda.

Only about two in ten respondents want Congress to prioritize supporting the president's agenda. Among Republican respondents, about four in ten supported this position.

Read us on