On Wednesday, October 21, dozens of Ukrainians and French citizens joined a rally in Paris in support of Ukraine. The participants expressed solidarity with Ukrainians who continue to resist Russian aggression.

Rally participants took to the streets carrying Ukrainian flags. In doing so, they sought to remind the world of the importance of unity in the face of Russian aggression.

“Ukraine knows better than anyone else what internal strife, chaos, and horrific moments lead to—when innocent people die because of others’ ambitions. We have learned the hard way the price of losing unity in the face of an aggressor’s threat,” the rally organizers stated.

They clarified that one of the reasons for organizing the rally was to support EU countries in their efforts to consolidate.

The organizers pointed out that at a time when the Kremlin is trying to undermine European democracies from within and sow chaos, unity is the only shield. By helping Ukraine today, Europe is protecting its own home from the same destructive scenario.

It is worth noting that this rally took place against the backdrop of mass protests in France against the rising cost of living, fuel prices, and problems in the education system.

France’s Aid to Ukraine

As a reminder, France is one of Ukraine’s key allies in Europe. It has been providing military aid to Ukrainian defenders since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported with reference to a statement by the rally’s organizers.

Following the riots, 61% of French people do not expect protection from the police.

France will deploy the military to maintain order during the protests — Cyprus Mail.

Police used tear gas during protests in France — Cyprus Mail

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