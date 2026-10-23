Viktor Orbán’s daughter, Ráhel Orbán, moved from Hungary to London with her husband, István Tiborcz, and their children. According to RMF24, citing the Hungarian investigative portal VSquare, the family settled in the Covent Garden district after a short stay in the United States. Their children are already attending private schools in the United Kingdom.

Sale of assets in Hungary

According to VSquare, Ráhel Orbán and István Tiborcz have begun actively selling property in Hungary and seek to leave as few assets as possible in the country. The London location is said to allow the family to manage property that still remains in Hungary.

According to the portal’s sources, the decision to move was made after the couple concluded that the political situation in the United States no longer guaranteed their safety. The report links this to Donald Trump’s weakening position; he is described as an ally of Viktor Orbán.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fears of surveillance

VSquare also reported that representatives of Hungary’s business elite and people connected to the former authorities are switching to U.S. phone numbers because of concerns over Pegasus spyware. According to the portal, Pegasus was previously used in Hungary to monitor journalists, activists and political opponents.

VSquare claims that NSO Group, which developed Pegasus, has prohibited its clients from infecting phones with U.S. numbers. Sources in the Hungarian security services also told the portal that Budapest no longer has a valid agreement to use Pegasus.

Read us on