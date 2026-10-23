In 2025, Latvia ranked second among European Union countries in terms of income inequality. Its Gini coefficient was 35.6, surpassed only by Bulgaria with a figure of 37.7, LSM English reports, citing Eurostat data published on October 23.

EU country indicators

In Lithuania, the Gini coefficient was 35.5, placing the country immediately after Latvia. In Estonia, the figure was lower at 30.9. The average level of income inequality in the EU in 2025 was 29.2, slightly below 29.4 in 2024.

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What the Gini coefficient measures

The Gini coefficient reflects the distribution of income in a country compared with a condition of complete equality. A value of 0 means that everyone has the same income, while a figure of 100 corresponds to a situation in which one person receives all income.

The lowest Gini coefficient among EU states in 2025 was recorded in Slovakia at 23.0. It was followed by Belgium with 23.4, Czechia with 24.0, Slovenia with 24.6, and Poland with 24.9.

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