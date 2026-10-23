A court in Romania has ordered former presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu to remain in custody — Digi24

On October 23, the Bucharest Court of Appeals issued a final ruling on the pretrial detention of former Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu. He is accused of fraud.

The judges thus overturned the decision of the Bucharest District Court, which had initially agreed to replace Georgescu’s 30-day pretrial detention with house arrest.

After the hearing, the politician was taken back to the Central Detention Center in the Romanian capital.

During the hearing, about 500 of Georgescu’s supporters blocked traffic on Independence Square in front of the Bucharest Court of Appeals, awaiting the final decision on the pretrial measure. Traffic police imposed traffic restrictions, and the Bucharest Gendarmerie called for calm.

Georgescu and businessman Ionel Rousen are accused of forming an organized criminal group and committing fraud with particularly serious consequences. Investigators established that during September 2021, Georgescu, Rousen, and another Italian citizen formed an organized criminal group that operated under the politician’s leadership in Romania and the United Kingdom “with the aim of obtaining unlawful financial gain.”

Source: Digi24

On October 13, it was reported that former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu would be placed under house arrest.

On September 29, the Bucharest Court of Appeals ruled to remand former Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu into custody for 30 days.

On September 22, a Bucharest court released former Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu from custody and placed him under judicial supervision in connection with a case involving alleged fraud.

Read us on