Israeli investment in Cyprus rises to €5.1 billion — Al Jazeera

Investment from Israel in Cyprus increased more than sixfold in 2017–2024, reaching €5.1 billion. The number of Israeli tourists and property buyers on the island is also growing, while some local residents have expressed concern about the pace of land and housing acquisitions, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the Central Bank of Cyprus, investment from Israel rose to €5.1 billion. At the same time, total foreign investment in the country fell by a quarter in 2022–2024, while Russian assets declined by more than a third.

Tourism and real estate

Last year, Israelis made nearly 600,000 trips to Cyprus, more than twice the figure for 2022, according to data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus. In the 12 months to September 2025, Israelis bought 850 properties in the Larnaca district, the highest number among foreign buyers.

The Israeli Embassy in Nicosia estimated the number of Israelis who consider Cyprus their home at 15,000–20,000 people. According to the 2021 census, slightly more than one thousand Israeli citizens lived or were registered on the island.

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In summer, a billboard in Hebrew featuring election advertising for former Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff and leader of the opposition Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot was placed near Larnaca airport. Since most Israeli citizens cannot vote abroad, election campaigns seek to attract voters who can fly to the country on election day.

Disputes over developments

Politicians, real estate agents, academics and residents of Cyprus describe some clusters of Israeli-owned property as gated residential complexes. There are no official statistics on such properties, and the nationality of owners is not recorded when purchases are made through Cypriot companies.

Cypriot website Stockwatch reported that Israeli companies had acquired most of the coastline between Livadia and Pyla near Larnaca for the construction of housing and hotels. According to the outlet, Israeli investors are also advancing a large residential project in Dromolaxia-Meneou with a kindergarten, swimming pools and a private park.

In June 2025, AKEL left-wing party leader Stefanos Stefanou said that mass acquisitions in Larnaca and Limassol were creating complexes that were almost inaccessible to people who are not Israeli citizens. Former Israeli ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik responded that these remarks singled out the Jewish community. Lawyer Nasia Hadjigeorgiou noted that some examples of gated districts may be exaggerated, but some of them do indeed show signs of gated complexes.

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