At least 12 people were injured in a shooting late Saturday evening near Bragg Memorial Stadium at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, United States. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing the Tallahassee Police Department and the university.

Minors among the victims

According to police, 11 of the 12 injured people sustained gunshot wounds. Among all the victims were six adults and six minors. The local police department and the university reported the incident near the university stadium.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the victims

The police department said that at least three shooting victims have serious injuries. Another nine people, according to law enforcement, are in stable condition. The agency provided these figures at the time the statement was released.

The Jerusalem Post noted that this is a developing report. The number of victims and information about their condition may be уточнюватися as new information becomes available from police.

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