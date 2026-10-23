Rheinmetall has opened a cannon manufacturing plant in the United Kingdom

The German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall has officially opened a new production facility in Telford called the “British Gun House.” The facility will manufacture large-caliber weapons for tanks and artillery systems.

It is noted that the new plant is part of Rheinmetall’s investment totaling over 200 million pounds sterling. The facility is expected to hire an additional 100 highly qualified specialists. Currently, approximately 685 people work at Rheinmetall in Telford.

The “gun shop” will produce 120-mm and 155-mm weapon systems, specifically for the Challenger 3 tank and future artillery platforms. At peak capacity, it can produce up to 245 barrels per year for both calibers, as well as more than 50 breech blocks annually.

Over time, Rheinmetall also intends to incorporate British steel from Sheffield Forgemasters into its production, which will further strengthen domestic supply chains and support the British steel industry. The facility was inaugurated by Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG.

Source: Rheinmetall

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