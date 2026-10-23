A shooting occurred in France, leaving one person dead and four injured — Le Figaro

On Friday, October 23, a shooting occurred on a street in the French department of Yvelines. One person was killed and four others were injured in the incident.

On the morning of October 23, an unidentified individual opened fire on the street in the town of Trappes.

According to preliminary police reports, one person was killed and four others were injured in the shooting. The suspect was apprehended in Cuigniers.

According to the Yvelines Department Prefecture, emergency services are currently conducting an operation, and the final number of victims has not yet been determined.

According to media reports, the suspect fired a series of shots from a car, first in Trappes and then in La Verrière.

Source: Le Figaro

Earlier in France, a 14-year-old was detained following a school shooting.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. state of Georgia, two people were killed and 35 wounded in a shooting.

At least five people were also killed in a school shooting in Oregon.

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