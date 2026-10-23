Poland’s Sejm approves two abortion bills — The Hindu

In Poland, the Sejm approved two bills aimed at easing strict abortion restrictions. At the same time, the entry into force of these changes is not guaranteed: President Karol Nawrocki is expected to veto them.

Protests in Warsaw and other cities

On October 22, hundreds of women gathered outside the Polish parliament building in Warsaw despite heavy rain. They demanded free and legal access to abortions. Demonstrations were also held in more than 20 cities across Poland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Participants chanted slogans supporting the right to choose and expressed dissatisfaction that Prime Minister Donald Tusk had not fulfilled his promise to liberalize abortion legislation.

The bills and a possible veto

As reported by The Hindu, the lower house of parliament approved the bills two days before the protests. They are intended to repeal some of the restrictions on the right to abortion introduced under the previous government.

Read us on