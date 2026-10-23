At consultations on Sudan in Geneva, Switzerland, the United States said that the war in the country has no military solution. US officials joined representatives of 27 countries at the sixth Consultative Meeting on Sudan, The National reports.

Call for a humanitarian truce

Massad Boulos, the US president's senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, said that the continuation of the war is inflicting devastating losses on Sudan's civilian population every day and threatens to spread instability across the region. Meeting participants called on all parties to the conflict to act in good faith to de-escalate, protect civilians, and agree to a humanitarian truce.

Boulos supported the efforts of the Quintet, which includes the African Union, the League of Arab States, the UN, the EU, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. The group seeks to promote a credible, inclusive Sudanese-led political process. According to him, these efforts complement US engagement with the Quartet involving the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, which is seeking a humanitarian truce as a step toward a permanent ceasefire.

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War and humanitarian crisis

The armed conflict in Sudan began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The fighting has repeatedly spread into neighboring Chad. This week, a drone strike near Sudan's western border killed four people in Chad and injured at least 14 others, an official from Wadi Fira province said.

According to the UN World Food Programme, the war has caused one of the world's largest humanitarian crises: more than 14 million people have been forced to leave their homes, while nearly 20 million face hunger. African civil society groups called on Sudan to allow international inspectors to investigate allegations that the Sudanese Armed Forces used chemical weapons. According to the source, the UN accused both sides in the war of war crimes and human rights violations.

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