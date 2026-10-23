The Collective Security Treaty Organization may consider Armenia’s withdrawal from the alliance at the summit on November 10–11 in Moscow, the capital of Russia, an aggressor state. This was stated by CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadikov, Anadolu Agency reports.

The issue may be put before the summit

In an interview with the Russian state agency TASS, Masadikov said that Yerevan’s withdrawal from the CSTO could take place if the issue is put forward for consideration at the summit. According to him, proposals for consideration are usually submitted by the country chairing the organization or another member state.

The CSTO secretary general also referred to Article 25 of the organization’s charter. It stipulates that a member country loses its voting rights if it fails to pay membership contributions and fill quota positions.

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Armenia has suspended its participation

Masadikov noted that Armenia does not take part in CSTO meetings, although its representative continues to attend the weekly meetings of the Permanent Council. According to the secretary general, the representative familiarizes himself with the organization’s discussions and possible decisions.

The CSTO was established in 2002 and includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia. Yerevan suspended its participation in the alliance’s activities in early 2024. Last month, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament that the country does not seek to participate in CSTO activities over the next five years. According to him, Armenia’s possible expulsion from the organization would spare Yerevan the dilemma of withdrawing on its own.

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