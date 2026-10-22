American actress Emmy Rossum, who played Fiona Gallagher in the series “Shameless,” appeared on television wearing a dress by the Ukrainian brand Anna October. For the broadcast, the celebrity chose a blue dress with an open back.

The dress costs $730, which is equivalent to nearly 30,000 hryvnias.

Rossum was a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The simple, silky dress with a feminine silhouette was the focal point of her look.

The dress is gray-blue in color and features thin straps, a fitted bodice with structural seams, and a midi skirt that flares out toward the bottom.

The dress was accessorized with just a single small ring on the ring finger of her left hand and pearl earrings. The actress chose not to “overdo” the deep neckline.

Emmy Rossum also accessorized her look with white mules by Andrea Wazen, featuring straps and an open toe.

What We Know About Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum was born on September 12, 1986, in New York City (USA). Her mother has Jewish and Ukrainian roots, so the actress has family ties to Ukraine.

Rossum gained international fame for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the American TV series *Shameless*, in which she starred from 2011 to 2019. Her character is the oldest child in a troubled family who takes on the responsibility of caring for her younger brothers and sisters.

Another significant role for the actress was that of Christine Daaé in the 2004 musical film *The Phantom of the Opera*. On set, she worked alongside Gerard Butler, and her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

undefined

Read us on