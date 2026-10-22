In the United States, 54% of respondents believe that President Donald Trump committed crimes that could justify launching impeachment proceedings. This is indicated by a poll commissioned by Politico, Interia reports.

Poll results

This view is held by 81% of Democratic Party voters and 25% of Republican Party supporters. Another 41% of all respondents believe that Trump used the presidency to benefit himself or his family.

About one-third of poll participants agreed that a priority for Democrats should be determining how the Republican politician became wealthy. At the same time, 24% of respondents believe that bringing charges as part of impeachment proceedings would make Trump more popular, while 18% expect the opposite.

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Possibility of proceedings in Congress

A quarter of those surveyed expect Democrats to try to initiate impeachment proceedings if they win a majority in the House of Representatives after the November elections. Democratic voters are not united on whether their politicians should raise the issue of potential impeachment during the election campaign: 43% supported this, while 41% opposed it.

Impeachment proceedings begin in the House of Representatives. If the House supports bringing charges against the president, the case is considered by the Senate; votes from two-thirds of senators are required to remove the head of state from office. The House of Representatives has already brought impeachment charges against Trump twice, in 2019 and 2021, but neither proceeding ended in his removal from office.

The PF Global poll was conducted online on October 16–19 among 2,019 adult residents of the United States. The stated margin of error is two percentage points.

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