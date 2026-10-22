Trump said he deserves a Pulitzer Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump complained that he has yet to receive either the Nobel Peace Prize or the Pulitzer Prize. Trump spoke about how he failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He has repeatedly stated that he has made efforts to end wars and has mentioned his desire to receive this award.

At the same time, the U.S. president insists that not having a Nobel Prize does not upset him. However, he regularly returns to this topic and says that, in his opinion, he deserves the honor.

This time, Trump also mentioned the Pulitzer Prize. On Wednesday, during a conversation, he first named it and then explained why, in his opinion, he should also receive this award. “I didn’t get the Nobel Prize. And for my writing, I should have received the Pulitzer Prize,” Trump said. At the same time, the president did not specify which of his texts or books he considers worthy of such an award. Therefore, it remains unclear which specific work he was referring to.

Previously, the topic of the Nobel Peace Prize had also come up in news stories involving Trump. In particular, on October 9, Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about the possibility of sharing the award with the U.S. president. This provided yet another reason to discuss his desire for international recognition, according to the Associated Press (AP).

On October 22, 2026, a lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington against U.S. President Donald Trump, his family’s crypto company World Liberty Financial, and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.