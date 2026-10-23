Poland is raising more than 112 million hryvnia for generators for Kyiv

The Ukrainian-Polish media outlet Sestry, together with its partners, has announced a new fundraiser to purchase generators for Ukraine. The campaign, “Warmth from Poland for Kyiv,” aims to raise 10 million zlotys—more than 112 million hryvnias. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered before the onset of severe cold weather to help Ukrainians get through another winter during the war.

The initiative aims to help Ukrainians get through the cold season, when Russian attacks on energy infrastructure could lead to power and heating outages. The campaign began in January 2026. At that time, Polish entrepreneur Zbigniew Jankowski proposed purchasing a generator for Kyiv. His idea was joined by Sestry.eu publisher Jerzy Wujcik, Natalia Panchenko from the organization Stand with Ukraine, and Bartosz Kramek from Fundacja Otwarty Dialog.

Initially, the organizers hoped to raise 400,000 zlotys—approximately 4.5 million hryvnias. These funds were supposed to be enough to purchase 100 generators. However, people actively supported the initiative, and within just a few weeks, the total amount of donations exceeded 12 million zlotys, or about 135 million hryvnias. Tens of thousands of people, Polish companies, civil society organizations, and philanthropists from other European countries joined the fundraising effort. Thanks to this support, Ukraine received not only generators but also other equipment needed during power outages.

Specifically, 856 generators and 420 charging stations were delivered to Ukraine, along with hundreds of gas stoves and other equipment. The aid was distributed to 94 hospitals and medical facilities, 110 educational institutions, social services, and critical infrastructure sites. This equipment is essential so that these institutions can continue to operate even when the power goes out. Generators keep vital systems running, while charging stations help people stay connected and use essential devices.

Why the New Fundraising Drive Was Announced in the Fall

On the eve of yet another winter of war, the organizers decided to repeat the campaign. This time, the goal is much larger: 10 million zlotys, or over 112 million hryvnias. They plan to use these funds to purchase new generators for Ukraine. It was no coincidence that the campaign began in October. Purchasing high-powered equipment isn’t just a matter of paying a bill. Generators must be ordered, manufactured, and then shipped to Ukraine. All of this takes time, so the organizers want the equipment to arrive before the harshest cold sets in.

It is especially important to ensure a backup power supply in advance for facilities that cannot simply shut down due to power outages. Therefore, this new fundraising effort should help prepare for the cold season and mitigate the effects of potential power outages.

Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya has joined the campaign

This time, the initiative has also been supported by the Belarusian diaspora in Poland. Among the campaign’s participants is Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya. The fundraiser is being organized by several civic and charitable organizations: Sestry.eu, Fundacja Stand with Ukraine, Fundacja Demokracja, Fundacja Otwarty Dialog, and The Diplomatic Platform.

The previous campaign showed that support from people and companies in Poland and other European countries can help provide Ukrainian institutions with the equipment needed during energy crises. Now the organizers hope to once again engage donors and raise enough funds to purchase a new batch of generators. The goal of the fundraiser is to help Ukraine get through another winter amid the war. To this end, the organizers are calling on people to join the campaign and support the purchase of equipment that will help provide backup power where it is most needed. The fundraiser was announced on the Sestry media website.

Kyiv has ordered powerful diesel power plants to ensure the water utility’s operations in the event of power outages.

Yuriy Kovtun, director of the Kyivvodfond Municipal Water Supply and Sewerage Company, stated that generators have been prepared in Kyiv to ensure the operation of public drinking fountains during prolonged power outages. Currently, there are 182 drinking fountains operating in the capital, 154 of which can be connected to an alternative power source. He made this announcement on October 14 during a meeting of the Public Council under the Kyiv City State Administration.

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