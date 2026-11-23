Poland, Germany, Lithuania and Bulgaria plan to create a joint investigation team to investigate arsons at Starlink satellite communications facilities. As RMF24 reports, representatives of the prosecutors' offices of these countries are expected to discuss launching the JIT procedure — a joint investigation team — at the beginning of December.

Investigation in several countries

RMF24 noted that creating the group is intended to expand opportunities for cooperation in cases involving arson attacks on telecommunications infrastructure in Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria. According to the outlet, incidents at facilities servicing the Starlink network have occurred since September.

In particular, this concerns the arson of a Starlink base in Wola-Krobowska in Poland's Masovian Voivodeship. RMF24 reports that German citizens of Turkish origin and, in one case, a person of Serbian origin may be involved in these cases. According to the outlet's unofficial information, the suspects may have acted on the orders of foreign intelligence, and several members of the group and the alleged organizer of the series of arsons were detained in Germany.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transfer of suspects to Poland

The joint investigation team is to establish whether these arsons were coordinated actions by one group, as well as determine its operating mechanism, composition and possible clients.

RMF24 also writes that German authorities may decide within two weeks to transfer to Poland two German citizens of Turkish origin suspected of the arson in Wola-Krobowska. They were detained in Germany on the basis of European Arrest Warrants issued by Poland. The Polish side also intends to send a European Arrest Warrant for another man detained in Germany.

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