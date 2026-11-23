On the night of November 23, temporary restrictions on airport operations were imposed in two Russian cities, according to Russian media reports.

“Izhevsk Airport. Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been imposed,” according to a statement from Rosaviatsiya.

Kazan Airport has also suspended operations. It is noted that the restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety.

The restrictions were likely imposed due to the threat of drone attacks.

Earlier, Moscow was attacked by drones; explosions were heard in the city, and airport operations were suspended.

Prior to that, a series of explosions rocked Moscow during an attack by Ukrainian drones.

In addition, Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, and operations at two airports have been suspended.

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