Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine is set to take place in the near future. He did not specify an exact date for the meeting.

“The meeting will take place soon, but there is no certainty regarding the dates yet,” Peskov said.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had stated that the next round of talks could take place before Christmas.

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