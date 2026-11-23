In Poland, Russian figure skaters Ekaterina Mironova and Yevgeny Ustenko will not take part in the ISU Challenger Series PGE Warsaw Cup 2026 tournament in Warsaw. As Interia Sport reports, the decision was made by Poland’s Ministry of Sport and Tourism.

Applications of neutral athletes withdrawn

On November 21, the Polish Figure Skating Association stated that it had received information about the withdrawal of applications from athletes and coaches from Russia submitted under AIN neutral status. Mironova and Ustenko had been entered to compete.

Poland’s Ministry of Sport and Tourism also maintains the position that, until the end of the armed aggression against Ukraine, athletes representing Russia or Belarus under a flag, coat of arms or other state symbols cannot participate in competitions held in Poland. According to the publication, this approach does not depend on the age category or level of competition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coach’s reaction

The athletes’ coach, Elena Sokolova, said that she learned of the decision on Friday evening and was extremely disappointed. According to her, Russia’s sports federation is trying to conduct negotiations, while the figure skaters will continue preparing for the Russian Championships.

PGE Warsaw Cup 2026 will take place in Warsaw from November 25 to 29. Polish figure skater Ekaterina Kurakova is expected to compete among the event’s participants.

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