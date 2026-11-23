Between 2011 and 2014, billions of dollars were funneled from Russia through Moldova’s judicial and banking systems using fictitious debts and court rulings. According to Moldovan media reports, seven judges were found guilty as part of the investigation, but none of them went to prison because the statute of limitations had expired.

The international journalism project OCCRP dubbed this operation “The Russian Laundromat.” According to its investigation, over 20 Moldovan judges in 15 courts issued more than 50 court orders over a three-year period, allowing approximately $20 billion to be funneled through the country’s financial system. Moldovan journalists provide a slightly different estimate—about $17 billion for the period from January 2011 to March 2014.

How the scheme worked

It was based on fictitious debt obligations between companies registered in various countries. Offshore entities claimed there were allegedly unpaid loans, after which they turned to Moldovan courts to demand the recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Judges issued debt collection orders, which served as the basis for transferring actual funds from Russian banks through Moldova. The local Moldindconbank, among others, was used for this purpose. The money was subsequently converted and transferred to the accounts of creditor companies abroad, including European banks and offshore jurisdictions.

According to the investigation, court cases relied on documents that had not undergone proper verification. A simplified procedure allowed decisions to be made without summoning the parties or holding an open court hearing.

Why the Judges Avoided Punishment

According to the Moldovan media outlet Moldova 1, seven of the 14 judges implicated in criminal proceedings were found guilty. However, none of them are serving a sentence because the statute of limitations has expired.

One of the most high-profile cases is that of former judge Gheorghe Markitan. In May 2011, he issued a court order to recover $200 million from a Russian company in favor of a British entity. On August 15, 2025, the Supreme Court of Moldova confirmed his guilt but exempted him from criminal punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

At the same time, not all individuals involved in the court cases received convictions: some judges were acquitted, and one case was dismissed due to the death of the defendant.

Who Is Involved in the Investigations

OCCRP and Moldovan law enforcement agencies investigated the role of a network of Russian companies, offshore entities, banking institutions, and local intermediaries. Among the Moldovan political figures linked to large-scale financial fraud are former Democratic Party leader Vladimir Plahotniuc and businessman Ilan Shor.

It is worth noting separately that on April 22, 2026, Plahotniuc was sentenced to 19 years in prison in a case involving large-scale fraud involving Moldovan bank funds, money laundering, and the creation of a criminal organization. This sentence relates to the banking case and not directly to the proceedings against judges within the “Russian Laundromat” case.

The history of the “Russian Laundromat” demonstrates how court decisions could be used to launder funds whose origins were concealed through chains of companies and international money transfers. At the same time, the lack of real punishment for the convicted judges has become one of the main problems in the investigation of this scheme.

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