On Monday, November 23, the United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting dedicated to the events in Ukraine.

“Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacekeeping Affairs, will brief the Council members,” according to the UN Department of Political and Peacekeeping Affairs (DPPA).

As a reminder, France called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia’s strike on Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukraine blocked Russia’s report on the occupied territories at the UN climate conference.

The UN called the strike on a school in Komyshuvakha one of the deadliest attacks on civilians.

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