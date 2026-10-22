Angela Merkel was surprised to see empty store shelves while on vacation in Italy – Bild

While on vacation on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel noticed the empty shelves at a local supermarket.

Store employees explained to the politician that the shortage of goods was caused by protests by farmers and truck drivers, who are blocking roads due to high fuel prices. Due to the transport blockades and halted deliveries in a number of regions and on Italian islands, there is a shortage of fuel, fresh produce, and pasta.

In recent days, supermarket stocks in Italy have been dwindling, and store shelves are emptying. Even on Ischia, Merkel’s longtime favorite island, fuel and pasta are running low.

Source: Bild.

In supermarkets in Naples and Sicily, shelves of fresh produce—including meat, vegetables, fruit, and milk—have been emptied due to supply disruptions. Fuel shortages have also been reported at the airports in Crotone and Reggio Calabria. Mozzarella production in the Campania region is now at risk. Construction workers in Calabria have warned of a shortage of steel and asphalt. Due to supply problems, some areas are experiencing shortages of medicine and fuel at gas stations, and some restaurants have closed.

On October 22, the Italian government will hold an emergency meeting to address the crisis in food and fuel supplies in Naples and other areas of southern Italy. The crisis was triggered by a strike by truck drivers protesting high fuel prices.

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