In the United States, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders clashed on social media platform X with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) over its funding of a super PAC that supports Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race. The Hill reports.

Sanders’ statements

Sanders said that AIPAC is spending up to $9 million against Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. He also linked AIPAC to the war in Iran and U.S. support for what the politician called genocide in Gaza. The senator urged support for El-Sayed in the U.S. Senate election.

El-Sayed, the Democratic Party candidate in the Michigan election, has opposed U.S. aid to Israel. The issue of U.S. support for Israel has become a prominent topic in American politics following the October 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

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AIPAC’s response and donation data

In response, AIPAC mocked Sanders’ statements and accused him of obsessively seeking to place blame on the organization. The committee also said it supports U.S. cooperation with an ally to create jobs, ensure the country’s security, and promote democratic values.

As The New York Times wrote, AIPAC recently began transferring funds to a super PAC supporting Rogers. According to two of the newspaper’s sources, the amount of such funding could potentially reach millions of dollars.

The Hill notes that many people have called Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide. The war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, widespread destruction of infrastructure, and a humanitarian crisis in the territory.

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