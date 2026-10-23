French authorities have introduced bans and restrictions on new protest actions after unrest on October 17. At that time, amid mass demonstrations against the rising cost of living, clashes, looting and vandalism targeting public buildings occurred. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Following a meeting with ministers and intelligence representatives, French President Emmanuel Macron said that authorities would introduce curfews and other security measures. According to him, the restrictions will also apply to protests held by groups that authorities believe lack legitimacy. Macron also said that organized far-left groups seeking to overthrow the republic are responsible for the most serious acts of violence.

Bans in cities

In the Bouches-du-Rhône region, which includes Marseille, the prefecture banned all demonstrations on Saturday, citing security concerns. Some of the most serious unrest during previous protests occurred in Marseille.

Authorities also banned all protests in Lyon. Last weekend, between 200 and 300 shops were looted there, and a tourist office was set on fire. Restrictions on protests in central areas were also announced in Grenoble, Rouen, Le Havre and Toulon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Paris police allowed a Saturday march in the east of the capital starting from Place de la Bastille, but prohibited participants from heading toward the city center. Yellow vest activists and trade unions organizing protests over the cost of living said they did not agree with the decision.

Increased security and arrests

France's Interior Ministry said it would deploy 20% more police officers on Saturday than during the previous demonstrations. Due to the protests, the Art Basel Paris contemporary art fair decided to end two days early, while the Culture Ministry announced the closure of several Paris museums on Saturday, including the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said that of the 2,700 people arrested during and after the protests, 217 had already been convicted and imprisoned, while prosecutions against another 1,000 were ongoing. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu held a meeting with representatives of the main political parties and plans to meet next week with student groups, trade unions and an employers' association.

Read us on