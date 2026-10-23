CyproFruta and Cyprus Farming Ltd have filed a lawsuit with the Nicosia District Court against PepsiCo and other defendants, seeking a total of €144 million in a case concerning a factory in Famagusta in northern Cyprus. The plaintiffs claim that the facility and the land plot have been used without their permission since 1981.

Lawsuit against 12 defendants

As Cyprus Mail reports, citing the newspaper Politis, the lawsuit was filed several days ago. The owners of CyproFruta and Cyprus Farming Ltd owned the factory located in Famagusta.

Among the 12 defendants are PepsiCo, headquartered in New York, its Istanbul division, as well as executives of Ektam Kıbrıs and related companies. The plaintiffs are seeking €135 million in compensation for the loss of use of the facility and lost profits, as well as €9 million in rent.

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Beverage production

According to the publication, Ektam Kıbrıs Ltd has used the factory and land plot since 1981 to produce beverages under the Pepsi, Pepsi Max, 7UP and Mirinda brands. The company was founded in 1981 and is the exclusive bottler and distributor of PepsiCo International products in the north of the island.

The claimed amount covers the period from 1981 to September 30, 2026. In February 2026, the plaintiffs, through their lawyers, sent a demand to 12 companies and individuals to stop using the factory. According to Politis, it was ignored, after which the lawsuit was filed. The individuals and companies named in the case include Semsi Kazim Erkman, Sibel Erkman, Eda Erkman, Gungor Sipahioglu and Infima Holding, previously known as Tamek Holding AS.

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