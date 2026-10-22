In Tennessee, United States, the team tasked with establishing an intravenous line for death row inmate Christa Pike repeatedly expressed doubts about the condition of her vein before the administration of pentobarbital began. This was reported by The Guardian, citing a detailed statement by Pike’s lawyer, Randy Spivey, who witnessed the procedure.

Attempts to establish an intravenous line

According to Spivey, team members used up to 10 needles while attempting to secure venous access to administer a lethal dose of the sedative drug. About 20 minutes after the procedure began, they started discussing whether the vein might have been damaged.

One team member, identified by the lawyer as “member number two,” first raised this possibility at 18:53. The team then abandoned a 20-gauge needle, considering it not long enough. At 18:57, two participants examined the insertion site and were unable to determine whether they had found a vein.

Despite this, a few minutes later the team decided that the line had been established, but it later became clear that it was not working properly. The needle was removed from Pike’s left arm; according to Spivey’s observation, it appeared to be severely bent. At 19:08, the participants decided to regroup and check the condemned woman’s right arm again. At 19:13, she was told that venous access had supposedly been found.

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Halted execution and court motion

The search for a vein began at 18:35 and ended at 19:24, when the team left the chamber believing everything was proceeding as planned. However, Pike remained alive, making snoring and choking sounds, after which the execution was ultimately halted.

The lawyer states that the team’s doubts about the condition of the vein support the version that pentobarbital may have entered the tissues of her arm rather than the bloodstream. At 19:34, Pike complained of intense burning and a feeling that her arm might burst.

After 10 days in hospital, Pike was returned to prison in Nashville. According to the publication, she can speak and walk, but her long-term health condition remains unknown. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee canceled all executions in the state pending the completion of a review.

Spivey’s testimony was attached to a new motion in the case of death row inmate Tony Carruthers and other prisoners. In May, the team was also unable to find Carruthers’s vein for more than 30 minutes, and he survived the execution attempt. His lawyers are challenging Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol, citing the risk of cruel and unusual punishment.

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