German military personnel are practicing the deployment of additional units to Estonia for the first time as part of the 10-day Brave Blue 26 exercise, which runs from October 16 to 27. This was reported by ERR News.

Since last Friday, Bundeswehr convoys from Germany's 4th Logistics Regiment have been spotted in Estonia. Previously, this unit held similar annual exercises in Lithuania and Latvia, but it is conducting them in Estonia for the first time.

Deployment by land, sea and air

Under the exercise scenario, the military is training to deliver reinforcements to German units stationed in the Baltic states in the event of a crisis. The commander of the 4th Logistics Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Eberhardt, said that personnel arrived in Estonia by aircraft, while heavy equipment was delivered by ferry. Deployment was also carried out by land and through the port.

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The German side does not disclose the number of servicemen and equipment involved in the exercise, nor the routes of their movement across the country.

Testing logistics and communications

During Brave Blue 26, the military will deploy command posts and test communications and logistics systems. According to Eberhardt, the unit operated mainly in western Estonia. The Estonian Defence Forces provided the German military with bases to accommodate personnel, while outside the bases they conducted terrain reconnaissance and familiarized themselves with the conditions of the marshy Baltic landscape.

The current maneuvers are preparation for large-scale logistics exercises that the 4th Logistics Regiment plans to hold next year in Lithuania and Latvia.

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