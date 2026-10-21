Unidentified drones were spotted over the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in France

Cases of unknown drones appearing near military facilities continue to be reported in Europe. This time, drones were spotted in France flying over the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle.” In early October, unidentified drones also flew over military facilities in France.

From October 5 to 16, large-scale military exercises took place in France. During this time, “unauthorized drones were detected in the no-fly zone, near and above military facilities,” the Navy stated. It was noted that, in coordination with domestic security forces, “planned security measures” were taken against the drones.

Earlier, local media reported that the drones had been spotted in the Toulon area. This city in southeastern France is home to one of the country’s largest naval bases, which houses the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” as well as attack submarines.

The drones flew at night over the naval base, the Directorate General of Armaments facility in Toulon, and the 54th Artillery Regiment in Hyères. The Navy stated that critical infrastructure is not at risk. The military exercises, codenamed “Typhoon,” were specifically designed to practice responses in the event of drone detection.

The publication noted that European countries, particularly Denmark, Germany, and France, are increasingly spotting suspicious drones near military facilities and defense industry plants. Some incidents are attributed to Russia, as Moscow intensifies its hybrid attacks against European countries.

According to Politico, the French Navy reported this on Wednesday, October 21.



France is considering extending the service life of the Charles de Gaulle beyond 2038 — Defense News.

France is deploying the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Red Sea — CNN.

Read us on