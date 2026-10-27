The Polish Senate passed a law with amendments to the rules for taxing individuals and income taxed under the ryczałt system. They provide for restoring an increase in the corporate income tax (CIT) rate from 19% to 22% for companies whose revenues exceed €50 million.

Sixty-two senators voted to pass the law with the amendments, none voted against it, and another 23 abstained. As RMF24 reports, the CIT increase was included in the original government bill, but the Sejm removed this provision.

Changes to PIT thresholds

The Senate’s amendments also repeal the provision on the annual indexation of personal income tax (PIT) thresholds, which had previously been added by the Sejm. The upper house of parliament’s amendments must now be considered by the Sejm.

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The law provides for raising the first PIT threshold from 120,000 to 130,000 zlotys, while the rate for income below this level will remain at 12%. For income above 130,000 and up to 150,000 zlotys, a rate of 24% is proposed, while income above 150,000 zlotys would be taxed at 32%.

Limit for the ryczałt system

The law also lowers the revenue limit for choosing taxation under the ryczałt system from €2 million to €250,000. In addition, the rate of the solidarity levy on income exceeding 1 million zlotys per year is proposed to be raised from 4% to 5%. The law is to enter into force on January 1, 2027.

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