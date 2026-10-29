In the United States, the Pentagon is requesting $1.5 trillion for the 2027 fiscal year. According to The Rio Times, $350 billion within this request depends on a party-line vote.

Total size of the request

The publication describes $1.5 trillion as the total size of the request for the 2027 fiscal year. Therefore, the $350 billion amount is part of this overall request, rather than a separately stated full budget.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The U.S. House of Representatives has currently supported a budget plan providing only $60 billion. The decision on the full funding request is to be made by the U.S. Congress.

Funding at the previous level

Until Congress makes a decision, the U.S. military is operating at last year's funding level. The report concerns the Pentagon's overall request, the vote on part of the funds, and the House of Representatives' position on the budget plan.

Read us on