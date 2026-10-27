In the United States, 40% of participants in an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll said that their family finances had worsened over the past 12 months. The Hill reports this, citing the results of the study released ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November.

Assessments of personal finances

Sixteen percent of respondents said their financial situation had improved over the year. Another 41% said their family finances had remained approximately the same during that period. Less than 1% of those surveyed were unable to assess the situation, while 3% gave no answer.

The survey was conducted on October 19–20 among 1,289 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

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Prices and election sentiment

As the publication notes, the rising cost of living has become one of the main topics of the current election cycle. In September, annual inflation in the United States accelerated, while energy, gasoline, and electricity costs increased from August to September.

According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States rose from about $3.05 last year to $4.27 as of Tuesday. The average price of a gallon of diesel fuel increased over the year from $3.66 to about $6.35.

In the same poll, 52% of respondents said they would vote for the Democratic Party candidate in their district if the election were held that day. Forty-two percent would support the Republican candidate, while 2% would support a third-party candidate.

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