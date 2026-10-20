In Brussels, Belgium, NATO decided to strengthen its presence in the Black Sea with additional patrol aircraft, radar systems and drones. As RMF24 reports, the decision was made after a series of deadly drone attacks on vessels in the region.

Discussion at NATO headquarters

The North Atlantic Council considered the issue of security in the Black Sea at Alliance headquarters. In addition to aircraft, drones and radars, NATO states have already deployed or plan to deploy intelligence analysis specialists and teams to examine traces of explosives.

According to Reuters, which cited NATO military spokesperson U.S. Army Colonel Martin L. O'Donnell, the Alliance did not name the country responsible for the latest attacks. At the same time, military analysts believe that Russia almost certainly carried out the attacks. Russia, the aggressor state, has not claimed responsibility for these incidents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks near Romania and Bulgaria

Last week, seven sailors went missing after a drone attack on two chemical tankers near Romania's Black Sea coast. Fires broke out aboard the vessels.

Over the previous ten days, at least five other cargo ships were attacked off the coasts of Romania and neighboring Bulgaria, which are NATO members. At least 23 sailors went missing or were killed.

Alliance spokesperson Allison Hart said that NATO had already strengthened its presence on the eastern flank, including with counter-drone capabilities. According to her, member states remain united and ready to respond to threats and protect the security of about one billion residents of Alliance countries.

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