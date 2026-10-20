In Doha, Qatar proposed launching a regional dialogue involving the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Iran, as well as Turkey and Pakistan. The initiative aims to reach security arrangements based on confidence-building measures and a non-aggression pact, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The proposal was announced by Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during the opening of the eighth Global Security Forum in Doha. According to him, achieving lasting peace with Tehran requires taking mutual security interests into account and developing economic ties that could prevent the conflict from resuming.

Contacts with Tehran

The minister noted that Doha maintains contacts with Iran despite the attacks Qatar has faced. He also reported support for Pakistan's mediation efforts, with Pakistan working with Oman and other partners to seek a settlement of the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that diplomatic mediation and military preparedness do not contradict each other. He stressed that Qatar had taken into account the experience of attacks on its facilities and interests to strengthen its defence readiness, without abandoning dialogue with Tehran.

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Defence production and air defence

Qatar is also preparing to announce a new partnership with regional parties to develop air defence systems, counter-drone capabilities, and cyber protection. The country's defence review identified air defence, cybersecurity, and electronic warfare as priorities.

Separately, Doha plans to establish a national defence production centre in cooperation with a regional partner, as well as with the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. This involves localizing certain types of military production or investing in specialized companies.

The minister also warned that the economic consequences of disruptions to oil and gas supplies have not yet peaked and may affect prices and consumers in the coming months. He opposed imposing fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz and called for an agreement that would guarantee freedom of navigation and stability in energy markets.

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