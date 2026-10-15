The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow long-range missiles to help it counter Russian military operations targeting civilian infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, the delivery is intended to bolster Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian military targets before the onset of winter.

According to sources, the issue of replenishing stocks of British-made cruise missiles was discussed by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukrainian leader’s visit to London on Wednesday, October 14.

The sources noted that the United Kingdom considers Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons against Russian targets involved in attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure to be a defensive measure.

According to them, in recent weeks, Russia has ramped up production of jet-powered drones to intensify its attacks on Ukraine, and it is important that Kyiv be able to counter these efforts.

They also noted that the United Kingdom does not believe Ukraine should cease strikes against Russia as long as Moscow refuses to do the same.

The British government, for its part, declined to comment. It has not disclosed how many Storm Shadow missiles were provided to Ukraine during the war and does not announce such deliveries on a regular basis.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources.

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