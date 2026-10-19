The UK government plans to strengthen protections for passengers with disabilities during air travel, including by scrapping the maximum compensation limit for lost or damaged wheelchairs. The aviation regulator is also set to be given powers to fine airlines and airports if passengers are not provided with the assistance they need, The Guardian reports.

New powers for the regulator

The planned changes are to be included in the Civil Aviation Bill, which is currently being considered by Parliament. The government said the document would strengthen the protection of air passengers’ and consumers’ rights.

The Department for Transport said airports had strengthened staff training. A new standardised system has also been created for airlines to help them handle mobility aids. These measures are being introduced after more than 1,000 wheelchairs were damaged during transport in 2024 — more than 80 each month.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Passenger complaints persist

According to an industry organisation, nearly one in five passengers with disabilities remains dissatisfied with their air travel experience, while the number of requests for assistance continues to grow. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of the lobbying group Airlines UK, said the number of passengers requiring assistance had increased by almost 10% over the year. According to him, 82% of such passengers are satisfied with their air travel experience.

The Aviation Accessibility Implementation Group, which assesses the implementation of 19 recommendations from a review led by Tanni Grey-Thompson, said progress had already been made, but more changes needed to be implemented so that people with disabilities could fly with confidence and dignity.

Read us on