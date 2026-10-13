Two demonstrations in support of the high school student movement continued in Paris on Tuesday. The columns set off from two different points after 2:00 p.m. and were to join up at the end of the action. Politicians from the France Unbowed party, including Jean-Luc Mélenchon, joined participants in one of the marches.

Slogans against police and a clash

During the march that began near the city hall building in central Paris, slogans against the police and accusations directed at French President Emmanuel Macron appeared. One placard read: “Macron and his police are waging war on us.”

March participants also forced back an aggressive group that, according to RMF24, was trying to set a car on fire. Police observed the situation from a certain distance.

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French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, responding to questions from members of parliament, again defended the actions of law enforcement officers. According to him, police do not make arrests during peaceful demonstrations, while arrests take place in cases of violations or violence.

Trade unions announce actions for November

CGT leader Sophie Binet, who was present at the demonstration in Paris, said that trade unions want to hold new demonstrations and strikes with various demands on November 5. According to her, the aim of the actions is to obtain a response from the government to protesters’ demands, including the rejection of budget cuts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the French Ministry of Education reported that more than 100 education sector workers had been injured since the start of the high school student protests. Of them, 20 people were injured last Monday.

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