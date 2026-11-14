Montenegro's women's national basketball team defeated Poland 61:56 in Podgorica in a second-round EuroBasket qualifying match. The Polish team took the lead for the first time after halftime with 2 minutes 45 seconds remaining before the final buzzer, but failed to hold onto it. This was reported by Interia Sport.

The national teams are competing in Group I of the second qualifying round alongside Israel and Turkey. The top two teams out of four will advance to the EuroBasket final tournament.

Poland fought back throughout the match

At the start of the game, the Polish team took a 4:0 lead after successful shots by Julia Niemojewska and Weronika Telenga. However, the team then missed eight consecutive shots, and Montenegro moved ahead. The hosts finished the first quarter with a narrow lead of 16:15.

In the second 10-minute period, Montenegro opened up a 10-point lead at 29:19. The Polish team cut the deficit late in the first half thanks to an 11:3 run, but still trailed by four points before the final quarter.

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The decisive finish

In the 28th minute, Stephanie Mavunga tied the score at 41:41. In the fourth quarter, Montenegro again built a seven-point lead at 53:46, but the Polish team returned to the game. Anna Makurat was Poland's top scorer with 16 points, while Telenga recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

With 2 minutes 45 seconds left in the match, Poland took the lead at 56:55. However, only the Montenegrins scored in the final minutes, seeing the game through to victory. Quarter scores: 16:15, 18:15, 13:13, 14:13.

Poland's national team will play its next match of this session on Tuesday in Gorzów against Turkey, which Interia Sport calls the group favourite. The return match between Poland and Montenegro is scheduled for February 13, 2027.

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