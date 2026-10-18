In the United States, infectious disease specialists have called on federal authorities to more clearly support measles vaccination amid a large-scale outbreak. The number of registered cases in the country has exceeded 4,000, while the number of measles-related deaths appears to have already doubled last year’s figure, The Hill reports.

According to Adriane Casalotti, a representative of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, local health departments are overwhelmed by the scale of the infection’s spread and the high likelihood of new outbreaks emerging in different communities.

Funding for states

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have allocated about $100 million in additional funding to state, local and tribal health authorities. The funds are intended for vaccination, prevention and disease detection.

The CDC also announced additional support for Pennsylvania, the state with the highest number of measles cases and the only one where disease-related deaths have been confirmed. At the same time, the CDC’s overall death count does not yet include the six deaths reported by Pennsylvania. The publication links this to the agency’s transition to a different database for verifying such cases.

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Calls for an unambiguous message

Jeanne Marrazzo, head of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, believes federal authorities should formulate a broader information message about the effectiveness and importance of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. According to the latest data, 42 measles outbreaks have been recorded in the United States.

Demetre Daskalakis, former director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said federal officials’ doubts about the assessment of deaths in Pennsylvania created additional difficulties for the outbreak response. Casalotti also stressed that conflicting messages at different levels of the healthcare system complicate the work of local departments and the public’s choice of actions.

Emily Hilliard, a representative of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said the CDC provides states with epidemiological, laboratory and technical assistance. According to her, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CDC Director Erika Schwartz emphasize that the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles.

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